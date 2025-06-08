The Centenarian Playbook
Preventing Alzheimer’s Through Food
A Q&A on keeping your mind sharp with brain health expert Dr. Annie Fenn
Jun 8
•
Kevin Ferguson
and
Annie Fenn, MD
15
2
Mining Grandma’s Memory at 103
Six ways to engage someone with short-term memory loss.
Jun 2
•
Kevin Ferguson
16
5
May 2025
A Winemaking Tradition 100 Years Strong
From Prohibition bootlegging to a century of wine at Guglielmo Winery.
May 19
•
Kevin Ferguson
4
3
The Tasting that Shocked the Wine Industry - Revisited
In a recent interview, the event organizer reveals how my grandfather’s wine became a fluke entry, before stunning top wine judges.
May 5
•
Kevin Ferguson
7
5
April 2025
Singapore's Secret to a Longer, Better Life
A look inside the world’s boldest public health experiment, which contributed to the doubling of centenarians in the past decade — from 700 to 1,500.
Apr 21
•
Kevin Ferguson
6
4
Uncorking a 1960 Gemello Cabernet
The unforgettable experience of a meticulously aged California cabernet.
Apr 7
•
Kevin Ferguson
12
5
March 2025
Getting Revenge on a Grandma Scammer
Plus, 7 tips to avoid being a victim.
Mar 17
•
Kevin Ferguson
12
4
A Baseball Road Trip & Journey Through Time
A ballpark adventure, a missing dress, and a lesson in regret.
Mar 3
•
Kevin Ferguson
5
2
February 2025
A Quiet Ritual for a Centenarian's Focused Mind
Simple hobbies can bring joy and mental stimulation.
Feb 17
•
Kevin Ferguson
3
5
From Draft to Dinner with Jack Nicklaus
A young winemaker shares his passion with golfing royalty at Pebble Beach.
Feb 3
•
Kevin Ferguson
6
5
January 2025
Okinawa's Lessons on Living to 100
A centenarian hot spot where gardening is a common form of exercise, enjoyment and stress release.
Jan 20
•
Kevin Ferguson
6
4
How Lockdown Led Me to Launch Substack
Exploring how a wine history book and a newsletter became my lifeline.
Jan 6
•
Kevin Ferguson
9
