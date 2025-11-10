Welcome to a newsletter themed at the intersection of longevity and wine history. 🍷

Two wine merchants in Paris were looking for a way to promote their French wine school and shop. It was 1975. Patricia Gallagher, an American, ran the school. Her British business partner, Steven Spurrier, ran the shop, Cavs de la Madeline. The shop was near many of the foreign embassies and often hosted dignitaries and staff members to taste their country’s wines.

Gallagher had just returned from a California vacation where she visited a number of Napa Valley wineries.

“We’ve got to do a California tasting at the store,” she told Spurrier.

He was intrigued, but said they need a “raison d’être” to help market the event.

The 200th anniversary of America’s Independence was the following year. She proposed tying the tasting to that event.

“The Bicentennial is a big deal!” She said.

“Is it?” Spurrier questioned. “We never celebrated it in England, having lost the war.”

Nevertheless, Spurrier, who died in 2021 at age 79, was never one to pass up a marketing opportunity, so he agreed to go along with it.

And that’s how the concept of the famous Judgment of Paris event was conceived. On May 24, 1976, two California wines, both 1973 varietals, topped France’s elite wines by a panel of nine wine experts - all French judges. Château Montelena chardonnay won the white category. Stag’s Leap Wine Cellars cabernet sauvignon won the red. It sent shockwaves through the industry, putting California wines on the international map. This coming year marks the 50th anniversary of the Judgment of Paris. (My grandfather’s 1970 Gemello cabernet took first place in the 25th anniversary re-enactment of the Judgment blind tasting.)

Hurdles For Media Coverage

Getting media coverage was an uphill battle.

The French media blew it off. Spurrier reached out to Le Monde, L’Express and Le Figaro among others. None showed any interest, suggesting there was no story if France was going to win anyway.

George Taber, a Time magazine correspondent, was familiar with the shop, having taken a class at Gallagher’s L’Académie du Vin. He accepted the invitation, but was skeptical it would be newsworthy. The event was going to be held on a Monday, the slowest news day of the week, since Time went to print on Fridays, Taber said at a 40th anniversary event in 2016.

Spurrier gave Taber a score card, and the list of wines in the order the judges would be tasting.

“Since I was the only reporter there, I was free to roam around the room,” Taber said at the 40th anniversary. “If more reporters were there, Steven would have probably stuck us in the corner or something,” Taber said.

As the nine judges tasted, they spoke a lot - in French. Luckily, Taber was fluent in French, having worked in Europe over the past seven years. That French banter helped Taber realize a story was brewing halfway through the white wine contest.

“A judge held up a glass of wine, swirled it around, tasted it, held it back up, and said, “Ah! Back to France!”

Taber looked at his score card, and noticed the judge had just tasted Freemark Abbey from Napa Valley.

“That’s when I knew I may have a story,” he said.

