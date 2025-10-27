Welcome to a newsletter themed at the intersection of longevity and wine history. 🍷

People get inspired when they hear Grandma Kay at 104 still exercises at her neighborhood park, pushing her walker around a quarter-mile loop. When she’s not up to going to the park, she’ll do circles around her house, which is not easy or something the family prefers. The backyard has a multi-level deck to navigate, and concrete steps to descend in the front yard.

One older centenarian in Texas named Cretora Biggerstaff would probably question what the fuss is all about. She’s 106, and until recently she was frequently hassled by airport security every time she tried boarding a plane. Yes, that’s right: she flies yearly, according to an interview she did with her local Fox TV station in Houston, Texas.

The problem she kept running into involved airport computers struggling to detect an age over 100. It frustrated her, suggesting Homeland Security was treating her “like a criminal.”

“I know what the majority think, ‘Oh, she’s 106. She’s probably drooling in a wheelchair, doesn’t know what she’s doing,’” she told a TV reporter. “Well, I got news for them. I know exactly what I’m doing.”

The tech hiccup may trigger Y2K flashbacks for anyone who grew up in the 20th century: paranoia of worldwide computer crashes thought to be caused by the millennial calendar flip.

“We have trouble from check-in to TSA with the computer thinking she’s five or six years old from 1919 to 2019,” said Sue Tosi, Biggerstaff’s daughter.

Last spring, Biggerstaff’s friend helped her craft an email complaint to the U.S. Transportation Department and CEOs of two airlines. Delta did not respond. United did. In fact, in a recent follow-up TV interview, Biggerstaff said United gave her “VIP treatment” when she flew from Florida to Houston.

“[They] really did. The stewardess comes up to me and said, ‘Cretora, what would you like to drink?’” she said, looking confused.

“Yes, I know your name,” said Biggerstaff, repeating the stewardess’s words. “So they were all waiting for me.”

