Grandma Kay Gemello at age 104 appears to have an Olympian-like resilience.

She’s been hospitalized more than a dozen times in the past seven years. One time after a fall in her garden on a June afternoon in 2023, she resisted the paramedics when six burly medics leaped out of their truck to survey her bruises and transport her to the emergency room.

This all started when she was determined to trim some dead leaves from a bush in her front yard. She and her caregiver, Mele, went into the garage to get her gardening tools. The garage is a normal size one, but appears spacious because it usually has only one car in it: her grayish blue 2000 Acura. Grandma Kay no longer drives, instead sits shotgun while caregivers drive her on errands. She passed her driving test at 98, a harrowing feat for the family, but her eye doctor soon after suspended her license after diagnosing her with glaucoma, a likely permanent condition.

Her Acura hasn’t had a partner in the garage for nearly two decades. Its last was a teal Subaru station wagon, belonging to her late husband, my grandfather, Mario. Sometime after losing his bout to cancer in 2005, the station wagon was given to his granddaughter, Lisa Gemello Wells. It was a practical car for a retired winemaker and handyman, who thought he could fix anything. Although, he never figured out how to repair his passenger-side mirror. It was still stitched together with tape when Lisa took ownership.

“He tried to fix it. Grams was frustrated with him about that,” Lisa said, noting that she would prefer that he’d take it to a repair shop.

Back to that recent day that triggered the paramedics’ arrival: Grandma Kay keeps her gardening tools in a pouch attached to what she calls her “outdoor walker.” Once she switched walkers in the garage, Mele needed to use the restroom. She pulled a chair out next to the Acura and told Grandma Kay to sit tight until she returned.

Did she sit tight? Of course not. She got up and pushed her walker toward the bush.

Moments later Mele heard a scream from the bathroom window. She peered out and saw Grandma Kay on the lawn sitting on her butt, her walker a few feet away. Her fall triggered her medical alert pendant, hanging around her neck.

Paramedics arrived within a few minutes.

“Now I know how to get six handsome men here,” Grandma Kay said.

They laughed, and made a big deal over her age.

When this got relayed to Pat Ferguson, Grandma Kay’s daughter and my mom, it irked her. "It's like rewarding a badly behaving child.”

Grandma Kay told Mele, “Don’t tell my son.” She was referring to Uncle John who was coming for his usual Saturday visit.

When he arrived, John was greeted at the door by Mele. “How’s it going?” he asked.

“Not good. She fell.”

That secret lasted about 10 minutes.

Troubling Pain Prompts Doctor Visit

Two days later, pain from Grandma Kay’s tailbone continued to bother her enough to visit her primary doctor. A CT-scan showed a slight fracture of her tailbone.

This was her second fall in two weeks. The first one occurred in her backyard. In eager anticipation of her hairdresser making a house call, Grandma Kay went out into her gazebo to clean off the table where her hairdresser puts supplies. As she placed her walker up a step, she tripped and tumbled over.

Why Some Older Adults Resist the ER

Many older adults initially refuse transport by paramedics due to a combination of legal rights, cost fears, anxiety about hospitals, desire for privacy or independence, and feeling that medical evaluations might not change outcomes.

A study involving 2.4 million adults 65 and older who had fallen triggering emergency 911 calls revealed that 21 percent did not result in paramedics transporting the person to an emergency room or hospital.

Not only did Grandma Kay resist being transported to the ER after a fall, my dad did as well after a fall in his apartment in 2021. He was 85 at the time. His neighbor found him on the floor struggling to get up and called the paramedics. He refused to be transported and his neighbor called me in an attempt to convince him to go.

While a couple of medics tended to him, another spoke to me on the phone. “We’d like to take him to the hospital, but he says he doesn’t want to leave his cat. Do you have power of attorney?”

I didn’t, so they tried to make him as comfortable as possible before leaving.

It can be hard to understand an older adult’s logic.

Here are reasons some older adults resist paramedic transport to the ER or hospitals, according to a geriatrician at Northwestern Medicine.

1. Fear of losing independence

Going to the hospital often raises the possibility of being hospitalized long-term or placed in a facility. Facing loss of autonomy, many prefer staying in their own home—even at some personal risk.

2. Lack of trust or control

Some older adults feel uncomfortable allowing strangers—or even relatives—into their personal space. They may also worry that help will come with reduced personal agency or control over decisions.

3. Desire to not be a burden

Even if help is readily available, older adults may feel like they are a hindrance to others.

4. Fear of hospitalization and medical expenses

Many seniors avoid ER visits due to concerns over uncertain or high out-of-pocket expenses, especially if the length of stay would be unclear.

5. Disorientation, anxiety, and doubt

Emergency departments can be overwhelming environments—bright lights, loud noises, chaotic activity—that may trigger confusion or delirium, especially in those with early cognitive impairment. This can cause older patients to refuse the option altogether.

