2021: Grandma Kay Gemello showing off her hometown spirit on her 100th birthday.

One day in 2021, I was sitting with Grandma Kay on her back patio when she noticed a loose floorboard on her deck. This was a troubling issue for her as her 100th birthday celebration planned for this backyard was looming in a month, or even weeks. She was widowed fifteen years ago and previously revealed to me she still cried weekly over losing my grandfather to prostate cancer. But this deck issue made her miss him beyond his emotional support.

“The problem of not having Grandpa around anymore is that now I have to call someone to fix things,” she said. Grandpa Mario Gemello was a longtime winemaker and all-around handyman. “He could fix anything.”

This made me question her logic.

“Not sure if he’d be fixing floorboards if he was around still. He would have been 105 [in 2021],” I reminded her.

She’s now 104, and next month will mark her twentieth year of being a widow. Grandpa Mario died at age 89 in 2005. They met in grade school in Mountain View and had been married for 64 years.

At times, she still shuffles through the five stages of grief: denial, anger, bargaining, depression and acceptance. Some more than others, which is common, according to the late psychiatrist Elisabeth Kübler-Ross who pioneered the understanding of these stages in her 1969 book, On Death and Dying.

These stages are not like conquering a checklist, where you conquer anger and move on to bargaining, she notes in her later book, On Grief and Grieving. Rather, it’s common for someone grieving to regress to previous stages throughout a widow’s lifetime.

“They’re complicated and untidy processes, less like a progression of stages and more like an ongoing process—sometimes one that never fully ends,” she writes.

Reading that helped me understand why Grandma Kay can still have bouts of depression two decades later.

“It’s been a long day, and I haven’t done anything,” she says sometimes when I come to relieve a caregiver on a Sunday afternoon. In these moments, I often spend 10 to 15 minutes trying to cheer her up.

Delusions and Memory Loss

Grandma Kay’s memory seemed to subside, or became more noticeable to me, as I spent more time with her during the pandemic lockdown of 2020. She was 99. But her memory rapidly declined three years later after turning 102. Two health issues triggered this descent. She got COVID for the first time in October of 2023. She rebounded within a week, but soon after got a urinary tract infection (UTI). That combination not only disrupted her stability, causing short-term memory loss, but also started her having delusions.

One of her more common delusions was the idea that she had a second house. This is odd, because she’s lived in one house in Los Altos for fifty years. Prior to that, she lived in only one other house since 1941. The latter was in Mountain View, five miles from her current house, located on the Gemello Winery property.

We often questioned her whether she was referring to the winery home, a house that was torn down in 1990 and replaced with the Gemello Village and Gemello Park. Sometimes, she would agree. But other times, she would refer to an identical one to her current house but in a different location.

“They picked it up and moved it,” she’d tell me.

Validating Her Reality

About eight years ago, I did some marketing projects for a memory care community, an experience that taught me the importance of validating the reality of people with dementia. This is instead of disputing something they said that you know to be illogical. This is not always easy to do.

Claire Day, chief program strategy officer for the Alzheimer’s Association, calls it therapeutic fibbing.

“If the lie does more good than harm, you may want to do a little therapeutic fibbing,” she told me recently.

This concept became clear to me one day at the memory care community when I arrived to shoot an interview with the CEO for a corporate video. He was off site, but returning soon. Meanwhile, I sat in the office chatting with the administrator, while he scanned his emails. One of the residents, who suffered from dementia, walked in and asked, “Is my son here yet?”

“Nope. Not yet,” the administrator calmly said.

The resident returned five minutes later and asked again. He repeated this one or two more times.

The administrator kept responding in the same way.

After the resident left the third time, I inquired, “He’s not coming, is he?”

He said, “No. He does this all the time.”

That was a lesson in diffusing a potential high-anxiety moment.

Grandma Kay’s Two Houses

While most of Grandma Kay’s visitors tend to see the sunny side of her personality, a few close-knit family members occasionally witness a burst of anger, a regression to that grief stage.

I heard of one of these incidents recently, and wondered what she had to be angry about? Kübler-Ross notes in Grief and Grieving that anger doesn’t always have to be logical or valid. She could be angry that the doctors couldn’t save her husband long ago or angry that she was left behind.

Kübler-Ross wrote that someone once shared, “I’m angry I have to keep living in a world where I can’t find [him], call [him] or see [him].”

This made me wonder about Grandma Kay’s delusion of having a second identical house. She brought up that second house to me on a recent visit. I watched her open the kitchen door to the garage, and she was surprised to see a vacant spot next to her bluish grey Acura.

“Where’s my second car?” When I told her there hadn’t been a second car since Grandpa died twenty years ago, she said, “I have two cars at the other house.”

Alzheimer’s Association’s Claire Day said time is often elusive for people with dementia. It’s likely she doesn’t distinguish between events from five months ago or 25 years ago.

This made me wonder: if she were able to find that second house, would she expect to see my grandfather going through his regular routine, coming in for lunch or relaxing in his La-Z-Boy and snoozing through Peter Jennings’ Evening News before dinner?

Day said it’s hard to know.

“It could be she’s remembering the old winery house. Could be she’s thinking of a childhood home,” she said. “I recommend you turn that into a storytelling opportunity. Say, remind me again about this house. Make it an opportunity for her to reminisce. She’s longing for that house.”

