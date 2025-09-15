The Centenarian Playbook

The Centenarian Playbook

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Phil symonds's avatar
Phil symonds
6d

Kevin,

Keep up the terrific writings. You are good! Stay with your book writing and looking forward to reading this wonderful book. Take care and stay well. Phil & Pearl

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Kevin Ferguson
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture