This story is from the archives. It was originally published in October 2023.

Sleep-deprived and blurry-eyed, 17-year-old Mario Gemello stumbled out of his father’s truck. They had just arrived home after a long bumpy overnight ride from Napa. It was harvest season in September, 1934. The first since the end of Prohibition.

The bed of their truck was filled with 10 tons of wine grapes, ready to be crushed.

My grandfather, Mario, hadn’t slept all night, and his father, John, put him to work that morning, racking wine in his exhaustive state.

“I fell asleep. The wine started running all over the floor of the winery. But that wasn’t my fault,” Mario recalled years later.

Mario had just started his senior year at Mountain View Union High, but was getting a different education, working alongside his dad evenings, weekends, and occasional trips to wine country.

The Gemello Winery, located at 2003 El Camino Real in Mountain View, was a family operation. During these Depression-era days, my great-grandmother, “Noni”, tallied daily sales in a small diary-like book. One 5-gallon demijohn of wine sold one day, followed by a blank page for no sales the next day, followed by a 10-gallon barrel being sold the day after that.

“In those days, we had no cash register, just a little drawer,” Grandpa Mario said. “Each sale would have government stamps on the container, so much per gallon. They had to be pasted right on the container.”

Customers in those days could taste the wine before they bought it. If they wanted to, they would be escorted into what they called a “barrel shop,” which contained a whole line of barrels.

“There would be a little spigot on each barrel and you could give a person a taste of the wine when he came in. If he liked it, we’d fill his jug up,” Mario said.

Grandpa Mario (age 64) and his father, John (98), in 1980.

By December 1934, Gemello Winery produced 3,891 gallons. The following year, it increased production to 5,680 gallons.

The majority of the family’s income still came from farming. That trend would switch to winemaking in 1937.

By 1944, Mario at age 28 took charge of the winery upon his father’s semi-retirement.

After the war, Mario purchased a liquor license, becoming one of the few, if not the only, in California to have three licenses: a bonded winery, a retail wine operation and the liquor license. He felt like he bit off more than he could chew, running it all himself.

By 1956, he brought on the Sarto brothers, Louis and Boise, as partners. Mario sold the retail operation to them. The deal: Mario produced the wine and Sartos sold it.

This was a turning point.

“We started bottling wine with cork finish and with our labels. One of our first outstanding wines was a 1960 Cabernet Sauvignon,” Mario said.

