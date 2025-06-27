The Centenarian Playbook

The Centenarian Playbook

Phil symonds
16h

Kevin,

Grandma looks fantastic at 104. Very pretty for all of her years. She is one heck of a young lady and very lovely. Give her our best. Phil & Pearl

Frances Ferguson
1d

Amazing! This may be my favorite story and the pictures! (Chef's kiss)

Happy Birthday to your Grandmother Kay and Happy Birthday to Alexis!

