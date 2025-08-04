The Centenarian Playbook

The Centenarian Playbook

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Steve Wilson's avatar
Steve Wilson
2d

Very interesting! I had only heard parts of this story. Thanks for painting the whole picture. Amazing trip.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Kevin Ferguson's avatar
Kevin Ferguson
1d

Thanks for commenting. Glad you found it fascinating.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Kevin Ferguson
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture