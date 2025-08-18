Welcome to a newsletter themed at the intersection of longevity and wine history. 🍷

Grandma Kay Gemello turned 104 in June. Less than two months later, she was in surgery getting a new pacemaker. This small electronic device, inserted into her chest, helps regulate her heart’s rhythm and rate, particularly when it beats too slowly.

She’s been using a pacemaker ever since she turned 88. She returns to the surgery center for pacemaker maintenance every seven to nine years. A new battery at 95. About two weeks ago, she was given a completely new pacemaker.

On a Friday morning, she went into the surgery center at 6 a.m. for prep work. The doctor started the procedure about two hours later. She was home eating breakfast by 11 a.m.

She was instructed to keep an ice pack on her chest for a while in the early afternoon. Grandma Kay is often cold and frequently wears an “I’m Always Cold” sweatshirt. So you can imagine how she felt about icing her chest.

She tried to resist the ice pack provided by her caregiver, even though it was a 90-degree day in her Los Altos neighborhood. My mom advised her to sit on her shaded back patio with the ice pack. She conceded, wearing pants and a long shirt. She claimed she was content.

I called her that evening to check on her. She was watching her favorite baseball team, the San Francisco Giants. Despite having woken up from a two-hour afternoon nap a few hours ago, she said she was lethargic. However, she blamed it on the Giants’ performance, having lost their last three games.

“I get tired watching the Giants game, because I root hard. It’s exhausting,” she told me.

What Keeps Her Going?

When people ask what keeps her going, it could be said that it’s her pacemaker. On a number of visits to her cardiologist in the past couple of years, her doctor has said data shows she was relying on her pacemaker ninety-nine percent of the time.

At a recent writers networking event hosted by Substack in San Francisco, I was frequently asked if there was one thing that makes the biggest impact for Grandma Kay’s longevity.

Medical researchers I’ve talked to can be cagey about that question, often stating that there’s no silver bullet to prevent our lives being cut short from age-related diseases, such as cancer, stroke, heart disease, Alzheimer’s and diabetes. These diseases kill most Americans in their seventies and eighties.

But building healthy habits, such as a good diet, exercise, not smoking and minimizing stress, can go a long way, according to Dr. Tom Perls, founder and director of the New England Centenarian Study at Boston University’s Chobanian and Avedisian School of Medicine. (Grandma Kay is among the 3,000+ centenarians Dr. Perls’ researchers are studying.)

What’s unique about not just centenarians but most people who make it into their nineties is their ability to slow the aging process by dodging age-related diseases, Perls said.

The Ratio of Healthy Habits vs. Good Genes

To get to age 90, “about 75% is driven by healthy behaviors. The other 25% is genetics,” he said. “When talking about getting to 100, a person’s longevity is slightly less dependent on healthy behaviors. It’s about 60% (healthy behaviors), while genetics influence about 40%.”

Thirty years ago, centenarians represented one in every 10,000 people in the United States. Today, that ratio has been slashed in half. One in every 5,000.

This is due to various factors, including advancements in public health and healthcare that have led to increased life expectancy, according to the National Institutes of Health.

Grandma Kay’s Genes

Reviewing the causes of death to Grandma Kay’s biological parents is a little confusing, at least on her dad’s side of the gene pool.

Her father died young, at 43, of lung cancer. Great Grandpa Ivan Volarevic was a heavy smoker and worked in hazardous conditions as a silver miner.

Her mother, Manda Bess, died at 76, but may have lived longer if she had the advancements in healthcare we have today. She died in 1962 of something that is routinely screened for when I go to the doctor today for a physical: high cholesterol and high blood pressure. That turned out to be part of a lethal combination of Great Grandma Bess’ symptoms, tied to a buildup of plaque in her arteries, known as atherosclerosis.

One night while she slept, a blood clot formed, disrupting blood flow, triggering a cardiac arrest and she died suddenly.

In the mid 1960s, the recognition that high blood pressure could be screened for and treated was “a huge reason” for an increase in life expectancy, said Dr. Perls. “And by doing so, people had a less chance of [dying from] hypertension, kidney failure and stroke.”

Hypertension (high blood pressure) in adults increases the risk of cardiovascular disease, including heart attacks and strokes.

