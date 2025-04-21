The Centenarian Playbook

The Centenarian Playbook

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Phil symonds's avatar
Phil symonds
Apr 23, 2025

Another wonderful email. Kevin, you are the best. reading these monthly letters makes me excited

about getting your book. Save me a copy. Phil

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Mary Ann Rollano RN's avatar
Mary Ann Rollano RN
Apr 22, 2025

I love that their hospital goes beyond acute care and rehab and offers preventative health services as well. I’ve always thought we need a spa like approach to healthcare centers to include wellness centers of prevention with an integrative approach.

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