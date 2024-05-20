The Centenarian Playbook

The Centenarian Playbook

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Artemida's avatar
Artemida
May 20, 2024

Lovely and Inspiring!

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Barbara at Projectkin's avatar
Barbara at Projectkin
May 20, 2024

Yeah, I have to think this is the most powerful drug for longevity:

"But she does get an energy boost from seeing the little kids running around on the playground or six-year-olds cycling past her as she pushes her walker to a comfortable park bench."

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