The Centenarian Playbook

The Centenarian Playbook

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Janice Walton's avatar
Janice Walton
Sep 17, 2024

What great longevity guideines. I totally agree with Dan Buettner when he says “A long healthy life is no accident. It begins with good genes, but it also depends on good habits. If you adopt the right lifestyle, experts say, chances are you may live up to a decade longer,”

Reply
Share
1 reply by Kevin Ferguson
Jeanine Kitchel's avatar
Jeanine Kitchel
Sep 20, 2024

Loved this. When I did my DNA discovered I had some ‘roots’ in Sardinia. Hopefully the genes will follow!

Reply
Share
1 reply
21 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Kevin Ferguson · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture