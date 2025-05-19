The Centenarian Playbook

The Centenarian Playbook

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Steve Wilson's avatar
Steve Wilson
May 19

Great story, Kevin. I worked at Guglielmo for over 10 years after leaving Gemello a decade before. If you are going to the Guglielmo 100th anniversary Gala I hope to meet you!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies by Kevin Ferguson and others
2 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Kevin Ferguson
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture