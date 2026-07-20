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Every family history mystery begins with clues. A forgotten name on a death certificate. A witness listed on a marriage record. A child who appears in one census but disappears in the next.

Individually, these details may seem insignificant. Together, they can unlock generations of your family’s story. Whether you’re researching your first ancestor or your hundredth, these are the five records every genealogist should investigate first, and why each one matters.

1. Birth Record

A birth record is often the most reliable record for identifying a person. It also can connect one generation to the previous generation, serving as the foundation for everything else.

A birth record can provide:

Full name

Date and place of birth

Parents’ names

Mother’s maiden name

Occupations of parents

Residence of the family

2. Marriage Record

Marriage records often reveal information that doesn’t appear anywhere else. It can identify spouses, parents, siblings, cousins, and migration patterns.

A marriage record may include:

Names of bride and groom

Ages

Birthplaces

Occupations

Parents’ names

Witnesses (often relatives)

3. Death Certificate

Death records frequently summarize an entire life. It often provides clues for locating earlier records.

A death certificate may include:

Date and place of death

Cause of death

Birth date and birthplace

Parents’ names

Spouse’s name

Burial location

Informant’s name

Caution: Information is only as accurate as the person reporting it.

4. Census Record

Census records place families together in a specific time and place. They help reconstruct a family over decades and identify children who may not appear in other records.

Census records can reveal:

Household members

Ages

Relationships

Occupations

Immigration information

Property ownership

For American researchers, federal census records from 1850 onward can be particularly valuable. However, it’s not unusual to find errors, like names misspelled or children whose ages don’t match birth records. There are many reasons for this. Unlike birth records or marriage certificates, census records are not gathered directly to benefit the family. Its primary purpose is to apportion seats in the U.S. House of Representatives. Early census data was collected by a census taker, a government employee, who went door-to-door taking an oral report through 1950. Mistakes could be due to mishearing names or the respondent may be one who didn’t know exact ages of the children, among other reasons.

5. Obituary

Obituaries often contain the family story. It can instantly identify multiple generations of relatives and provide leads for further research.

A good obituary may include:

Parents

Spouse

Children

Grandchildren

Siblings

Military service

Occupation

Religious affiliation

Clubs and organizations

Why These Five Records Come First

Together, these records answer the five questions every genealogist needs to establish:

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If you’re new here—hi, I’m Kevin!

I’m the author of 🍷 Rain on the Monte Bello Ridge,🍷 my forthcoming memoir about health, aging and winemaking. (Read the origin story of the book.) 🍇

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