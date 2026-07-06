Welcome to a newsletter themed at the intersection of longevity and wine history. 🍷

Without a filing system, you can spend endless wasted hours revisiting steps in your family research.

A high-value way to minimize this issue is to consider how each document (or photo) should be labeled in a way that answers three questions:

Who is this document (or photo) about? What type of record is it? Where can I find it again?

This is a practice I started with photos about a decade ago when I started using Adobe Lightroom for my video production business. It helped me organize client videos and photos. Some tools, like Lightroom, allow you to easily star, keyword-tag and label images. Instead of having a photo labeled as IMG_0360_JPG, I would rename a digitized old photo of my great-grandfather as “1925_John Gemello_Winery Barrel Room.” Simply put: Year_Name_Location.

I became obsessed with using similar techniques for other documents. Family research is a great example. Below is one approach I found useful, but it’s not the only way to do it.

5 Steps to Make It Easy

1. Organize by Family Surname First

Create a main folder for each major family line:

Gemello

Ferguson

Mahoney

Inside each surname folder, create subfolders:

00 Master Summary

01 Birth Records

02 Marriage Records

03 Death Records

04 Census Records

05 Military Records

06 Photos*

07 Newspapers

08 Stories & Interviews

This structure scales easily from 100 records to 10,000. The 2-digit number labeling system helps me prioritize the folders.

* Photos can get unwieldy in a hurry. If you have a lot, I recommend keeping them on an external hard drive, and use a tool like Lightroom to keyword tag them as well.

2. Use a Master Summary for Each Ancestor

Keep a one-page summary containing:

Birth

Marriage

Death

Parents

Children

Occupation

Residences

Outstanding questions

When you return to a person after six months, you’ll know exactly where you left off.

3. Create One Master Research Log

A research log helps prevent duplicate searches and tracks what you’ve already found. Use a spreadsheet with columns for:

4. Maintain a To-Do List

This keeps research focused and prevents rabbit holes.

For each ancestor, record:

Records found

Records missing

Next research step

5. Separate Facts from Stories

Create two categories:

Evidence

Records, certificates, census entries, newspaper articles.

Stories

Family memories, interviews, letters, oral histories.

Always note the source of each story. Memories are valuable but should be distinguished from documented evidence.

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If you’re new here—hi, I’m Kevin!

I’m the author of 🍷 Rain on the Monte Bello Ridge,🍷 my forthcoming memoir about health, aging and winemaking. (Read the origin story of the book.) 🍇

The Centenarian Playbook is my newsletter, which features:

Healthy aging/longevity tips and stories from Grandma Kay’s long life.

Wine history & stories of the Gemello Winery

Ancestry & family research tips

My podcast appearances: well-organized

If you’ve missed any of my podcast appearances, you’re in luck. I’ve created a Spotify Podcast Playlist. Enjoy!