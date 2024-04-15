The Centenarian Playbook

The Centenarian Playbook

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Lolly Martyn's avatar
Lolly Martyn
Sep 14

Women outnumber the men! I didn’t know that. In Sardinia I believe the male centenarians outnumber the women and it’s unusual. Is that right?

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Alice Goldbloom's avatar
Alice Goldbloom
Apr 15, 2024

Interesting. I wonder if other countries have more centenarians? I read this in the NYT this weekend: despite spending the highest percentage of its G.D.P. on health care among O.E.C.D. nations, the United States has a life expectancy years lower than comparable nations—the U.K. and Canada— and a rate of preventable death far higher.

Grandma Kay is a sterling example of living well.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Kevin Ferguson
12 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Kevin Ferguson
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture