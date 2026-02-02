Welcome to a newsletter themed at the intersection of longevity and wine history. 🍷

1980s: Pat Ferguson (my mom), Paul Obester and Grandpa Mario Gemello man a booth.

Southern California wine connoisseur Carl Schroeder remembers the moment he fell in love with wine.

It was 1988. He was newly married, and his palate was beginning to form, largely through the wines his more seasoned, wine-drinking wife Jennifer would buy.

His story may sound familiar to fans of the 2004 movie “Sideways,” where Virginia Madsen’s character Maya tells Miles (played by Paul Giamatti) her ex-husband got her into wine.

Then she qualified her statement: “I got serious about wine about seven years ago.”

This prompted Miles to ask: “And what was the bottle that did it?”

“Eighty-eight Sassicaia,” she said.

For Schroeder, it was a 1985 Gemello Cabernet (a vintage of my grandfather’s wine that was produced by my cousins, Sandy and Paul Obester. Schroeder shared this with me last month when he introduced himself via email. That’s fascinating because of how he stumbled upon my family’s wines in his Los Angeles neighborhood wine store.

The Schroeders were invited to a dinner party in Long Beach. He needed a nice bottle of wine to bring. He worked in an office park in Sherman Oaks and walked across the street to his go-to wine shop, the Valley Beverage Company.

He scanned a bin full of random wines. Unfamiliar with most, he grabbed the Gemello Cabernet with its iconic “GW” logo and its tagline: GW Means Good Wine.

How my grandfather’s wines got to that retailer is a mystery. Gemello distribution in Southern California was limited. Occasionally, it would wind up in a Trader Joe’s or a small wine shop.

“Everyone at dinner that night fell in love with that bottle of wine, and as we drove home, all we could talk about was the bottle of Gemello,” he said.

“Everyone at dinner that night fell in love with that bottle of wine, and as we drove home, all we could talk about was the bottle of Gemello,” he said.

“Over the next year, that wine shop was my go-to place for wine, and it was always to grab yet another bottle of Gemello,” he said.

Schroeder said his shopping habit of Gemello wines would be to buy one bottle at a time and did it about seven or eight times. He just assumed they would replenish the supply when it ran low.

But that ended when he took a new job and had to move to Orange County. That may only be one county south, but it might as well be a world away with congested Los Angeles freeways in between. So, he never went back.

At his new job, he became friendly with a vice president whom he describes as a “complete wine geek.” He introduced him to many premium wines, like Château Lynch-Bages of Bordeaux, Chateau Montelena, Caymus Vineyards, among others.

One day he asked Schroeder what his favorite wine was. He said: Gemello.

“Gemello?” his colleague questioned. “Never heard of it.”

He tried to look up Gemello Winery in a wine database. Not knowing it was in Mountain View, he filtered for Sonoma and Napa. Naturally, nothing came up.

Schroeder was starting to doubt himself, he told me in a phone interview recently.

“Maybe I had the name wrong. Maybe I was spelling it wrong, or something. But at that time, I just sort of forgot about Gemello. It sort of became a mirage in my mind,” he said.

Then a few years ago, Gemello wines re-emerged among his thoughts as he did some research for a wine client. (He’s now the CEO of a market research company. He and his wife Jennifer are approaching their 40th wedding anniversary.)

This prompted him to google “Gemello Winery.” He discovered the Gemello Winery Instagram account I had created promoting my grandfather’s legacy, and the stories I was sharing on Substack.

He closed the initial email by sharing his gratitude.

“So Kevin, and all who are associated with Gemello, thank you so much for your family’s legacy, and for that legacy introducing me to the incredible world of wine. Without Gemello, I may still be stuck with a bottle of Lancers in my hand.”

If you’re new here—hi, I’m Kevin!

I’m the author of 🍷 Rain on the Monte Bello Ridge,🍷 my forthcoming memoir about health, aging and winemaking. (Read the origin story of the book.) 🍇

The Centenarian Playbook is my newsletter, which features:

Healthy aging/longevity tips and stories from Grandma Kay’s long life.

Wine history & stories of the Gemello Winery

Ancestry & family research tips Leave a comment

There are three buttons at the bottom of every post: “like,” “comment,” and “restack.” Restacking is sharing in digital form. It goes out to the Substack community. If you enjoy the content and click “Restack,” it helps a lot.

Share