Welcome to a newsletter themed at the intersection of longevity and wine history. 🍷

I had the pleasure of talking about the 1976 Judgment of Paris with Scott Rank, host of the History Unplugged Podcast, a show not focused on wine, but rather on the biggest turning points in world history.

We dug into why this 1976 blind tasting shocked the global wine industry when two California wines beat the French elite wines, and why it was such a significant event it qualified to be discussed on a show that covers topics like World War II strategy debates, lost civilizations, and the Industrial Revolution’s unintended consequences.

History Unplugged, since its launch in 2017, has accumulated more than 20 million downloads from a broad, intellectually curious audience.

Rank often discusses what changes the course of history and why.

As far as the Judgment of Paris goes, it demonstrated that great wines in California were on par with those of France’s top regions, setting off a boom in wine production in the Golden State for the next 50 years.

There were roughly 350 wineries in California in the mid-1970s. Those numbers increased to 1,000 by the year 2000, and more than quadrupled throughout the past 25 years.

However, the entire U.S. wine industry has been experiencing a demand correction. Consumption has declined annually since 2018, except for a pandemic blip in 2020 and ’21. It’s due to a combination of declining consumption, public heath warnings, climate change and government tariffs.

Click to listen to the episode on:

🎧 Spotify or

🎧 Apple Podcasts

Leave a comment

If you’re new here—hi, I’m Kevin!

I’m the author of 🍷 Rain on the Monte Bello Ridge,🍷 my forthcoming memoir about health, aging and winemaking. (Read the origin story of the book.) 🍇

The Centenarian Playbook is my newsletter, which features:

Healthy aging/longevity tips and stories from Grandma Kay’s long life.

Wine history & stories of the Gemello Winery

Ancestry & family research tips

Weekend Achievement

🥇 I snagged this medal last weekend after circling Lake Merritt several times, while achieving a personal record in the Kaiser 2026 Oakland 10K (Time: 50:50 at 8:05 mile pace). 🙌 Previous record: 8:29 mile pace.

Leave a comment

There are three buttons at the bottom of every post: “like,” “comment,” and “restack.” Restacking is sharing in digital form. It goes out to the Substack community. If you enjoy the content and click “Restack,” it helps a lot.