The Centenarian Playbook: 2025 Year-In-Review
Why unplanned moments often become the most defining ones.
1978: My cousins and I (that’s me, #40) pose at Grandpa Mario’s last grape crush
Do you ever wonder how many of your life-changing moments were caused by an accident or happenstance?
I’ve been thinking about that as I’ve rounded up this year-in-review for 2025. Three pivotal moments: where would most of my family be (or would I have even been born) if it hadn’t rained for four days around a particular New Year’s Eve? What if a clumsy wine cellar incident didn’t occur in 2001, prompting a blind tasting event organizer to reach for my grandfather’s winning 1970 Gemello Cabernet as a replacement? What if a college student’s Vietnam draft number hadn’t been cancelled and the future winemaking assistant had gone off to war?
What About You?
Do you have special moments in your life caused by happenstance? If so, share them in the comments.
Below is the roundup of all my posts for this past year. Feel free to dip into the archives and read any posts you may have missed.
Wine History Stories
A clever scheme that launched the Judgment of Paris
In 1934, Prohibition ends and the Gemello Winery is launched
Ridge Winery’s secret crop in the vines
A ride of a lifetime during a Soviet Ukrainian wine tour
Baseball legends and a game with Grandpa Mario
The lost wine records thanks to Prohibition
From Prohibition bootlegging to a century of wine at Guglielmo Winery
Revisiting the Judgment of Paris at age 25
Wine collectors from three states unite to uncork a 1960 Gemello Cabernet
A baseball trip and a journey through time
From war draft to dinner and wine with Jack Nicklaus
Health & Longevity Stories
Grandma Kay’s proof that healthy habits can help you outlast the odds
Okinawa’s lessons on living to 100
Ten takeaways from a longevity summit
Preventing Alzheimer’s through food, a Q&A with Annie Fenn, MD
Singapore’s secret to a longer, better life
Grandma Kay at 104: from underground clubs to birthday cupcakes
The daily battles inside a mind at 104
Meet the 106-year-old who refuses to quit flying
Why older adults resist going to the emergency room
When love lasts beyond a lifetime
Mining Grandma Kay’s memory at 103
Revenge on the grandma scammer
Simple hobbies bring joy and mental stimulation
How the pandemic lockdown led to me launching this Substack newsletter
Kevin,
