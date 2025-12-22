The Centenarian Playbook

The Centenarian Playbook

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Phil symonds's avatar
Phil symonds
3d

Kevin,

As always, your writing is wonderful have a wonderful Holiday and hope to see you soon., I'm saving some money for the book that you are writing, so get with it so I don't spend it before the book is finished. Stay well and be good. Phil & Pearl

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Kevin Ferguson
1 more comment...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 Kevin Ferguson · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture