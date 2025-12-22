Welcome to a newsletter themed at the intersection of longevity and wine history. 🍷

1978: My cousins and I (that’s me, #40) pose at Grandpa Mario’s last grape crush

Do you ever wonder how many of your life-changing moments were caused by an accident or happenstance?

I’ve been thinking about that as I’ve rounded up this year-in-review for 2025. Three pivotal moments: where would most of my family be (or would I have even been born) if it hadn’t rained for four days around a particular New Year’s Eve? What if a clumsy wine cellar incident didn’t occur in 2001, prompting a blind tasting event organizer to reach for my grandfather’s winning 1970 Gemello Cabernet as a replacement? What if a college student’s Vietnam draft number hadn’t been cancelled and the future winemaking assistant had gone off to war?

What About You?

Do you have special moments in your life caused by happenstance? If so, share them in the comments.

Below is the roundup of all my posts for this past year. Feel free to dip into the archives and read any posts you may have missed.

Wine History Stories

Health & Longevity Stories

