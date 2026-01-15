Welcome to a newsletter themed at the intersection of longevity and wine history. 🍷

This will be an exciting year for the California wine industry as we embark on the 50th anniversary of the Judgment of Paris coming up in four months. May 24th to be exact. I had the pleasure of discussing the 1976 landmark event that transformed the wine industry with Matt Wood, host of the Indie Wine Podcast, last week.

British wine merchant Steven Spurrier led top French wine experts to unknowingly pick two California wines over France’s most elite bottles. Chateau Montelena and Stag’s Leap took top honors.

Twenty-five years later, a rematch was held—and my grandfather’s 1970 Gemello Cabernet took first place.

Wood and I discuss:

How a British wine merchant wound up hosting the event in honor of America’s Bicentennial. Why French media scoffed at covering the event. How a fluke accident led to the Gemello Cabernet getting added to the tasting.

Mark Golodetz, a former European correspondent for the Wine Enthusiast and the organizer of the 25th anniversary event, also shares insights about his event on the podcast.

The 50th Anniversary Rematch

The 1970 Gemello Cabernet is being forced to defend its title in another Bordeaux vs. California Cabernet rematch on February 1. Golodetz is hosting the 50th anniversary blind tasting in Westchester, New York. (Golodetz and Wood discuss it on the podcast.)

The Gemello Cabernet is going head-to-head with many of the heavyweights again, including the 1974 Heitz Martha’s Vineyard, 1982 Mouton Rothschild, 1989 Petrus, among others. The Gemello Cab is the oldest vintage in the tasting by at least four years. Is it past its prime? Judges at the Hudson Prime Steakhouse will make that call.

However, a Gemello vintage ten years older —1960 Gemello Cabernet— fared well just two years ago at a special lunch among wine collectors from three different states. Dan Kravitz, a wine importer from Maine, raved about it on the Wine Berserker community message board soon after the lunch, prompting me to interview him.

“It’s one of the great wines of my life,” Kravitz told me.

