Welcome to a newsletter themed at the intersection of longevity and wine history. 🍷

1980: Great Grandpa John Gemello, 97 (right) and son, Mario, 64.

This is a story from the archives. It was originally published in 2024.

Like many old-school winemakers, John Gemello was also a farmer. My great grandfather was born in 1882 in the Italian Alps town of Buttigliera d’Asti, about 40 miles southeast of Turin. By 13, he was helping to prune a vineyard. At 25, he bought two acres for his own small vineyard in Italy’s Piedmont region, before emigrating to California in 1912. He would launch the Gemello Winery in Mountain View in 1934, a month after the repeal of Prohibition. The Gemello wine label would last for nearly seventy years, passed down to his son, Mario (my grandfather), and then to his granddaughter, Sandy Obester.

Naturally, one of John Gemello’s passions in his retirement was gardening. But some time in his senior years, perhaps in his eighties, my great grandfather stepped on a pitchfork in the garden, striking his knee. That painful injury never seemed to let up, worsening over time, especially when he’d kneel in his garden.

“Knee replacement surgery wasn’t common [in 1975], but it would have done wonders for him,” Sandy Obester told me in a 2024 interview.

Sandy and her husband Paul lived in an Eichler-designed house in Palo Alto in 1975. After adding a new bedroom, they agreed to have Sandy’s grandfather move in with them.

At 93, Gemello was often depressed. He had just lost his wife of 70 years. And now, he could no longer engage in the hobby that brought him joy.

One day, Sandy proposed a project to inspire and engage him.

“Grandpa, why don’t you make a barrel of wine?”

“Grandpa, why don’t you make a barrel of wine?” Sandy asked.

That idea intrigued him. Sandy grew up in the 1940s and ‘50s in a house on the Gemello Winery ranch property. Gemello and his son, Mario, were known for decades for making award-winning robust Zinfandel and Cabernet Sauvignon.

A few months later, Paul Obester revisited the home-winemaking idea, asking his grandfather-in-law to share his process.

In his Italian-rooted broken English, he said, “Firsta, you getta tonna grapes.”

Paul laughed, and said, “Do we need a ton? We just want to make a barrel.”

“I onlya knowa one way,” he said. “You getta tonna grapes.”

“That’s O.K. I can divide by two,” Paul said. “So half a ton of grapes.”

For the next two years, Gemello would supervise Paul and Sandy making a barrel of wine in their Palo Alto garage. This would inspire the couple to take winemaking extension courses at UC Davis.

In 1977, the couple purchased a plot of land just off Highway 92 close to where it intersected with Highway 1 in Half Moon Bay. An old barn on the property was converted into a professional winemaking operation as Obester Winery, a legacy lasting for 25 years.

They would produce 8,000 cases of Obester wine and 500 cases of Gemello wine in a typical year. (Paul and Sandy purchased the Gemello Winery assets and trademark from Sandy’s uncle, Mario Gemello, upon his retirement in 1982.)

Leave a comment

If you’re new here—hi, I’m Kevin!

I’m the author of 🍷 Rain on the Monte Bello Ridge,🍷 my forthcoming memoir about health, aging and winemaking. (Read the origin story of the book.) 🍇

The Centenarian Playbook is my newsletter, which features: