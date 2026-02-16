The Centenarian Playbook

The Centenarian Playbook

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Carl Schroeder's avatar
Carl Schroeder
3d

It is so fulfilling for me to continue to hear more color on the Gemello story, a wine label that was so important and formative on my wine journey. Thanks Kevin for the stories, please keep them coming.

Reply
Share
1 reply by Kevin Ferguson
Iris Uncorked's avatar
Iris Uncorked
2d

What an inspiring story Kevin. Will have to find a Gemello to try one day. Cheers!

Reply
Share
1 reply by Kevin Ferguson
2 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Kevin Ferguson · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture