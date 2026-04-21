Welcome to a newsletter themed at the intersection of longevity and wine history. 🍷

I had the pleasure of discussing the Judgment of Paris on Our American Stories with Lee Habeeb’s radio show and podcast. It was not only a lot of fun, but it triggered a breakthrough on a project I’ve been wanting to do for a while. And that is to introduce audio to my Substack newsletter to bring the voice of my great-grandfather, John Gemello, to my audience, which is coming soon.

His voice has been preserved in a time capsule of a cassette tape, since the late 1970s. He died in 1981 at the age of 98.

When radio producer Montie Montgomery asked if I could email him some audio clips for the show, I was intrigued but faced with a dilemma. My tape recorders had vanished years ago in spring cleaning efforts. Calls and texts to friends and family who lived through 1980s cassette-boom era turned out empty. Luckily, I was able to purchase a cassette-to-MP3 converter online.

When it arrived, I unwrapped it, slipped the cassette tape into the converter, inserted my earbuds and hit play. Hearing my great-grandfather’s voice took me back. I was nine years old when he passed away. But it made me revisit a more recent memory - in 2002 - when Grandpa Mario Gemello and I sat at his kitchen table, listening to the tapes and transcribing those stories as I typed them into my computer. It was quite emotional. This was a bonding project that Grandpa Mario and I did together as he was ailing from prostate cancer. He died three years later.

In March, I converted about 20 minutes of Great-Grandpa Gemello’s Pre-Prohibition stories from one cassette into an .MP3 file and emailed it to the radio production team, who were deep into editing the segment that aired on the radio yesterday and on podcasts today (links for various podcast apps are below).

The radio and podcast segment focuses on the global impact of the Judgment of Paris on the wine industry when nine French judges did the unthinkable: blindly chose two California wines over France’s more established elite wines.

If you listened to the podcast or radio show, which is syndicated by iHeartMedia’s Premiere Networks, you may wonder if you missed the storytelling of John Gemello in his Italian-rooted broken English. It turns out, you didn’t. It didn’t make the final cut.

One of my first journalism jobs while in college was producing news and sports segments for a radio station in the Los Angeles area. That’s when I learned tough decisions have to be made that may leave good sound bites or ambient sound on the cutting room floor. It could be due to deadlines, time constraints, story angle, or other reasons.

Nevertheless, I now have audio clips for my own editing projects, which I’m excited to share in future Substack posts. Hopefully, that’s an anticipatory tease for you.

Click to listen to the podcast episode on:

🎧 Spotify or

🎧 Apple Podcasts or

🎧 iHeartRadio

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If you’re new here—hi, I’m Kevin!

I’m the author of 🍷 Rain on the Monte Bello Ridge,🍷 my forthcoming memoir about health, aging and winemaking. (Read the origin story of the book.) 🍇

The Centenarian Playbook is my newsletter, which features:

Healthy aging/longevity tips and stories from Grandma Kay’s long life.

Wine history & stories of the Gemello Winery

Ancestry & family research tips

There are three buttons at the bottom of every post: “like,” “comment,” and “restack.” Restacking is sharing in digital form. It goes out to the Substack community. If you enjoy the content and click “Restack,” it helps a lot.