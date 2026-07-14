How An Italian Wine Family Survived Hardship

If you missed the Substack Live event Flavor of Italy host Wendy Holloway and I did this morning, we have you covered. You can watch it here!
If you’re new here—hi, I’m Kevin!
The Centenarian Playbook is my newsletter, which features:
🧑⚕️ Healthy aging/longevity tips
🍷 Wine history & stories of the Gemello Winery
📚 Ancestry & family research tips
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