The Centenarian Playbook

The Centenarian Playbook

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How An Italian Wine Family Survived Hardship

Substack Live video: Wendy Holloway and I discuss Italian immigrant roots and Grandma Kay's longevity journey
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Kevin Ferguson and Flavor of Italy
Jul 14, 2026

If you missed the Substack Live event Flavor of Italy host Wendy Holloway and I did this morning, we have you covered. You can watch it here!

If you’re new here—hi, I’m Kevin!

The Centenarian Playbook is my newsletter, which features:

  • 🧑‍⚕️ Healthy aging/longevity tips

  • 🍷 Wine history & stories of the Gemello Winery

  • 📚 Ancestry & family research tips

The Centenarian Playbook is a reader-supported newsletter. To receive new stories in your inbox twice a month, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber. All content is free, but the paid version brings amazing karma.

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