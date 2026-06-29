The Centenarian Playbook

The Centenarian Playbook

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Phil symonds's avatar
Phil symonds
44m

Hi Kevin

Another great email. Happy Birthday to grandma from Phil & Pearl. What a lovely lady. A keeper. Give her our best

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1 reply by Kevin Ferguson
liz's avatar
liz
3h

Great, concise article! We understand how difficult it is to accurately predict age!

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1 reply by Kevin Ferguson
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