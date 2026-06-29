Welcome to a newsletter themed at the intersection of longevity and wine history. 🍷

Kay Gemello, the matriarch of Mountain View’s Gemello neighborhood, has reached another remarkable feat. She turned 105 on Friday.

She celebrated the day among her close family, including her great-granddaughter, Lexi Ferguson, my niece, who has shared birthday cakes with her for 18 years. Their birthdays are six days apart.

Hitting the 105-year mark not only continues to put Grandma Kay in the rare company of super-agers, but it also provides clarity on how she’s made it this far. For years, it’s been an open question on how much of it is because of her healthy habits, like her diet and daily exercise in her local park, or the good fortune of her genes. Spoiler alert: It’s likely the latter.

“Genetics accounts for about 75% of what gets you to really extreme ages like 105 and older,” says Dr. Tom Perls, founder of the New England Centenarian Study.

Grandma Kay, the widow of Mountain View winemaker Mario Gemello, joined the study soon after turning 100 in 2021. Based out of the Boston University Medical Center, researchers have been studying her DNA, health habits and environment, along with those of other super-agers. More than 3,000 participants have been studied over the 30-year length of the study’s lifespan.

Until Grandma Kay hit her nineties, no one expected her to possess longevity genes. Her father died of lung disease at 43 in 1924. Her mother barely outlived her era’s life expectancy, exceeding it just by 9%. Her mother passed away at 76 of a cardiac arrest in 1962.

What tends to skew life expectancy averages are “extrinsic” or outside factors, like infections or accidents, as opposed to intrinsic factors such as genetics, according to many research studies.

Kay Gemello poses with her great-granddaughter, Sidney, 3.

“What’s unique about centenarians is their ability to slow the aging process by avoiding age-related diseases,” says Perls. “To get to the age of 90, about 75% is driven by healthy behaviors. The other 25% is genetics.”

For people hoping to get to 100, unfortunately, they have less control over it, he says. Until recently, it was believed that healthy habits drove 60% of 100-year-olds’ longevity. However, new research published in the journal Science suggests it’s the opposite: 60% is driven by your genes.

However, Perls says he believes that figure may be a little high, because it’s somewhat vague how they reached 60%.

What isn’t vague is Grandma Kay’s remarkable feat.

“Ultimately, going from 100 to 105 is a big difference,” Perls says. “The people who make it to 105 are a different kettle of fish.”

5 Healthy Habits To Extend Your Healthspan People who maintain 5 healthy habits can lower their risk of disease and potentially extend their life by a decade, according to a 2018 Harvard study. The study found that women at age 50, who adopted 5 healthy habits, lived to an average age of 93, extending their life by 14 years, compared to those who didn’t adopt any of the habits. Similarly, men who adopted the 5 habits extended their life by 12 years on average, from 75 to 87. The 5 healthy habits are: Eating a healthy diet Exercising regularly Maintaining a normal weight Not smoking, and Minimizing alcohol consumption Independently, each of the lifestyle habits significantly lowered the risk of total death, death from cancer, and death from heart disease, the study suggested. “You’ve been given a gift,” Dr. Tom Perls said, referring to the study. “Do you squander that gift or take advantage of it?”

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If you’re new here—hi, I’m Kevin!

I’m the author of 🍷 Rain on the Monte Bello Ridge,🍷 my forthcoming memoir about health, aging and winemaking. (Read the origin story of the book.) 🍇

The Centenarian Playbook is my newsletter, which features: