The Centenarian Playbook

The Centenarian Playbook

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Robyn Everingham's avatar
Robyn Everingham
Jun 29, 2023

She is such an inspiration. I love these stories.

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1 reply by Kevin Ferguson
Jennifer Horowitz's avatar
Jennifer Horowitz
Jun 28, 2023

Oh my, love this, Kevin! The Centennial Pitch was fabulous! And the picture of you, Mike and your cousins brought me way back to some fun times. Happy Birthday, Kay!

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