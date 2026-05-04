Teaser

I had the pleasure of chatting about Great Depression winemaking challenges and Grandma Kay’s longevity journey with Chuck Cramer. He’s the podcast host of On The Road with Mr. CA Wine.

That name comes from his own wine industry experience. He’s a California native living in London. In his day job, he sells a variety of California brands across Europe and Asia for the Terlato Wine Group.

And of course, we talked about the Judgment of Paris. Cramer does a fascinating job at setting the stage, describing the France vs. California blind tasting as a Rocky Balboa moment. California in 1976 was the overwhelming underdog in the Judgment of Paris as was Rocky, the fictional boxer, in the sports movie that came out that same year, and would be the model for the dozens of sports movies to come afterwards.

Cramer showed a lot of interest in the Gemello story, launching right into questions about how the Gemello family emigrated to California after agricultural challenges in Piedmont, Italy in 1912-1914.

Click to listen to the episode on:

🎧 Spotify or

🎧 Apple Podcast

New Brain Health Kitchen Podcast Those of you who enjoy the healthy aging tips and stories about Grandma Kay’s longevity journey: this next podcast tease is for you. Perhaps you remember that last spring I interviewed Annie Fenn, MD, author of the book, Brain Health Kitchen. The post was titled Preventing Alzheimer’s Through Food. Her Substack tips are now available via her new podcast. She kicked off the series in March with 10 Foods that Protect the Brain. Her most recent episode takes the reverse approach: 6 Food that Accelerate Brain Aging. Spoiler alert: One of her brain-aging categories is alcohol (including red wine — Eek!). She discusses with her guest, Jenny Shilling, the complexity of red wine and whether or not it has longevity benefits, since it’s often included in the diet of people living in centenarian hot spots, known as Blue Zones. The podcast is available on Substack, and also accessible via Spotify and Apple Podcast.

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Gemello Cabernet Still Standing

Nearly all of the eight or so hosts of the podcasts I’ve been on this year have ended the interview with a variation of this question: Are there any of the 1970 Gemello Cabernet bottles still in the wild?

The answer is surely yes! In fact, Mark Golodetz, the former wine journalist and event organizer of the 25th anniversary Judgment of Paris rematch, says he has several Gemello bottles stashed safely in his cellar.

He popped the cork on one of the award-winning 1970 Gemello Cabernet bottles in February, for another France vs. California rematch. Sort of.

It was an informal event among wine collectors, not a blind tasting with a panel of wine judges, according to David Hamburger, the event organizer. He leads the Wine Workshop at auction house Acker Wines.

Unlike Golodetz’ 25th anniversary rematch, this time it pitted 1980s Bordeaux vs. 1970s California Cabernet.

“Using 1980s Bordeaux vs. 1970s California wines was fair. The eighties was a much better decade [for Bordeaux]. In the previous tastings, the eighties was seen as the golden age for Bordeaux and it really showed,” Golodetz said.

The 1970 Gemello Cabernet was the oldest vintage in the tasting and still showed well. The wine collectors voted it third overall out of 16 bottles, and first among California wines.

The top two this time came from France: 1989 Pétrus topped all wines. In second was 1982 Château Latour. Rounding out the top five were: 1970 Gemello Cabernet, 1977 Phelps Eisele Cabernet (Napa Valley), and 1982 Château Mouton Rothschild (Bordeaux), respectively.

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If you’re new here—hi, I’m Kevin!

I’m the author of 🍷 Rain on the Monte Bello Ridge,🍷 my forthcoming memoir about health, aging and winemaking. (Read the origin story of the book.) 🍇

The Centenarian Playbook is my newsletter, which features:

Healthy aging/longevity tips and stories from Grandma Kay’s long life.

Wine history & stories of the Gemello Winery

Ancestry & family research tips

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