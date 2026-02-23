Welcome to a newsletter themed at the intersection of longevity and wine history. 🍷

When things are tough, sometimes a helping hand is all you need.

Giovanni Beltramo knew that sentiment. The Northern Italian native emigrated to California in 1880 because a friend and Piedmont native wrote him about opportunities in the Santa Clara Valley.

He landed a winemaking job for San Francisco lawyer John T. Doyle, who had built a summer mansion in Menlo Park. Beltramo supervised Doyle’s “Cupertino Vineyard” on his southern estate. Beltramo would later send for his wife back in Piedmont once he got settled and earned enough money for her voyage.

Fast forward three decades later, my great grandfather, John Gemello, made the same trek from Piedmont to San Jose, landing a job at Almaden Vineyards, run by the famed French immigrant and “Champagne King of California” Paul Masson.

When Beltramo reconnected with Gemello at a card table at the Costa Hotel, an Italian immigrant watering hole, he recognized the hardship my great-grandfather was encountering, alone in a foreign country without his family.

What Beltramo did to help him out was nothing short of remarkable. It’s a story I shared on the Beats, Vines and Life podcast with MJ Towler.

WATCH: 👉 Here’s a 30-second Youtube clip from the interview, revealing the generous gift Beltramo bestowed on Gemello.

On the podcast, MJ and I had a lively discussion, diving deep into the Judgment of Paris, Stag’s Leap Wine Cellars history, Gemello Winery history, and the fluke accident leading to the Gemello Cabernet getting added to a Judgment rematch and ultimately winning a blind tasting.

