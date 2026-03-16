The Centenarian Playbook

The Centenarian Playbook

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Carl Schroeder's avatar
Carl Schroeder
7d

Kevin, thanks for sharing such a great family story. The more I read your stories and your family legacy, the more I feel like I know that bottle of wine I fell in love with 40 years ago

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Alana Ross's avatar
Alana Ross
3d

What an uplifting story. Well done!

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