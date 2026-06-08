The Centenarian Playbook

The Centenarian Playbook

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Annie Fenn, MD's avatar
Annie Fenn, MD
19h

Great post Kevin! Just for the record, I do enjoy a small glass of red wine now and then:) I just spent a month in the blue zone of Sardinia and was again impressed by their "one and done" drinking. Socialzing was more about telling stories, laughing, playing cards, and hanging out at the bar.

Reply
Share
1 reply by Kevin Ferguson
Alana Ross's avatar
Alana Ross
11h

Interesting Singapore has been added as a longevity hotspot. As my mom always told us 5 kids growing up... everything in moderation! Wise words to live by.

Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Kevin Ferguson · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture