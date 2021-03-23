The Centenarian Playbook
Longevity secrets from Grandma Kay and fascinating stories from the Gemello Winery legacy.
By Kevin Ferguson
· Launched 5 years ago
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“A playful take on a subject that can be treated too seriously. Kevin takes us into the world of Granny Kay. It's all heart.”...”
Jane Hutcheon,
Jane Hutcheon's Show & Tell
“Family stories get more poignant as they wind around food, wine, and culture. Tuck in, we'll make room at the table. Mangia-mangia. ”...”
Barbara at Projectkin,
Projectkin
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